SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $38.75

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.75, but opened at $39.88. SM Energy shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 1,318 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.16 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.