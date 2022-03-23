SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Mary Ellen Lutey Sells 9,999 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Ellen Lutey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01.

SM Energy stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.36 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

