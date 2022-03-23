smARTOFGIVING Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $37,336.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00048376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.27 or 0.06990371 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,033.10 or 0.99694621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044615 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

