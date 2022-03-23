Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $2.34 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 4,727,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

