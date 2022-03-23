Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded up $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.