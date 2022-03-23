Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $6.07 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,689,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $109.52. 8,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,072. The firm has a market cap of $257.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

