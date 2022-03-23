Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.40. 5,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,728. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

