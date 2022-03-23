Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $224.96 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

