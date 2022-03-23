Sol J. Barer Buys 30,000 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter worth about $848,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 97.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

