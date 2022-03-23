Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE SHC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 419,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.