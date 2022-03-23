SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 107,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 14,053,054 shares.The stock last traded at $180.53 and had previously closed at $179.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

