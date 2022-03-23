SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.19

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 1909677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

