Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00200156 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00029253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00434599 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

