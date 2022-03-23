Spire Wealth Management Buys New Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,639,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 989,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400 over the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

