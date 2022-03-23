Spire Wealth Management Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 840.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

