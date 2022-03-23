Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

