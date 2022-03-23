Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

