Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.71.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

