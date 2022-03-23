Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $139.16. 60,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,382. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

