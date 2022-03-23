Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.03. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 220 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

