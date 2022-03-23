Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.03. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 220 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
