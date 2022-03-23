Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 383,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,359,138 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $15.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,797,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,808,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,879,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,600,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.