SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.97 Million

Analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to announce $305.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.30 million. SPX reported sales of $398.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33. SPX has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,735,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

