SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 97,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SPX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SPX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in SPX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

