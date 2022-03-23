SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $268.14

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.14 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 239.80 ($3.16). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 244.90 ($3.22), with a volume of 674,215 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.62).

The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

