Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average is $177.99. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.