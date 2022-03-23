State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,612,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.41. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.