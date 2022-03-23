State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,195 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

