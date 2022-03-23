State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,780 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xerox were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 62.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 33.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

