State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,595 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sabre were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

