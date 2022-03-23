State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 575 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

CHUY opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $516.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

