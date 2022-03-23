State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 695 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Bancshares by 219.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

