Step Finance Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $688,700.56 and approximately $2.68 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.18 or 0.06966243 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.93 or 1.00144006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045131 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.