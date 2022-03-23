stETH (Lido) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.12 or 0.07043604 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.95 or 1.00153757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044181 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

