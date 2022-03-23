Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

GWRE stock opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.