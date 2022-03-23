Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

GWRE stock opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

