StockNews.com Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $188,947,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $4,487,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.