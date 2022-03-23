StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for StoneCo’s earnings. StoneCo posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StoneCo.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

STNE stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after buying an additional 672,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.