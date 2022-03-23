StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for StoneCo’s earnings. StoneCo posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StoneCo.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
STNE stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after buying an additional 672,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.