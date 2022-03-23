STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.