Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.81 and its 200-day moving average is $310.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

