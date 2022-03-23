Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $33,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 114,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,500,365. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

