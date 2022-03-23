Strs Ohio Buys 3,186 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McKesson were worth $96,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.21. 21,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.37.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

