Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $39,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,577. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

