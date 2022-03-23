Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 213,951 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

