Strs Ohio Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,704 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $35,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

