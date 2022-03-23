Strs Ohio Has $106.94 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $106,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PEP traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.96. 116,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.18 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.