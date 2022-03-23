Strs Ohio Purchases 196,699 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $132,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 284,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ORCC remained flat at $$14.92 during trading on Wednesday. 43,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,873. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

