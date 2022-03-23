Strs Ohio Sells 16,502 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $37,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $1,175,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,697 shares of company stock worth $49,755,966. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.53. 248,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,217. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.11 and a 12-month high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.