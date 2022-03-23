Strs Ohio Sells 302,122 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. 902,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,008,648. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

