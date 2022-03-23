Strs Ohio Sells 4,897 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $42,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 26,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

