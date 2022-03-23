Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of SMLP opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

