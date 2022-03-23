Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,506. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 495,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

